Emilio Vitolo Sends Love to "Beautiful" Girlfriend Katie Holmes in Birthday Tribute

And he cooks, too.
On Dec. 18, Katie Holmes' chef boyfriend Emilio Vitolo penned a sweet birthday message to the Dawson's Creek alum on Instagram in honor of her 42nd birthday. In the caption of a candid black and white photo of the couple looking all smiles, Emilio wrote, "The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!"
Katie included Emilio's post in her Instagram Story, which also included tributes from friends like Zac Posen and Jose Parla.
This is the most public Katie and Emilio, 33, the owner of the New York City celebrity hotspot Emilio's Balloto, have been about their romance since the two were initially spotted together in September. However, Emilio has shared his love for Katie before on social media. In November, he posted her cover of Vogue Australia on his Instagram Story along with the caption, "Yazzz baby."
Katie also supported her partner on social media, commenting with star emojis underneath a painting he shared to Instagram in October.
Katie, for her part, has been notoriously private about her love life, ever since her split from ex-husband Tom Cruise in 2012. The actress was linked to Jamie Foxx from 2013 to 2019, but the duo kept their relationship quiet.
As for Emilio, he was previously in a relationship with Rachel Emmons, the designer of the Anna Rachel Studio. The two were last photographed together in August.
While Katie did not mention Emilio in her essay for Vogue Australia, she did talk about how her life has changed during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The world has shifted and taken on a new shape and I believe we have become better people. The absence of routine, the revelation of truths that lie just below the surface, the challenge of moving forwards despite fear, and the willingness to be open to what our new world will be, are realities that have connected us all," the Pieces of April actress wrote. "My fingers are crossed that what began as shock will end in hope. And that our deepened empathy towards one another is what we will carry with us into 2021 and beyond."
Whatever 2021 holds for Katie, it seems like Emilio will be right by her side.