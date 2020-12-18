16 Gifts for the Wonder Woman Fans on Your List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Calling all Wonder Women (and men)!
If you're like us, you're anxiously counting down the days until Gal Gadot reprises her role as the one and only Wonder Woman in the franchise's latest installment Wonder Woman 1984. And what better way to pass the time and celebrate the release than some Wonder Woman apparel, shoes, accessories and toys!
For all the people on your list who admire the iconic superhero, we've got a few gift ideas that will empower them to be their own hero. From Wonder Woman-inspired apparel and kitchenware to limited-edition jewelry and makeup, you'll feel invincible while rocking your favorite heroine on a daily basis.
To check out all our Wonder Woman must-haves, scroll below!
Re/Done Classic Wonder Woman For President Tee
Wonder Woman 2024? We think so. This vintage tee is so comfy and it will help you show off your Wonder Woman pride.
Revlon X Wonder Woman Liquid Armor Golden Lasso Glow Pot
Even Wonder Woman likes a little sparkle on her eye lids when fighting Ares' troops. This golden eyeshadow makes a great stocking stuffer, too!
Wonder Woman™ Collection Garnet and Blue Sapphire Symbol Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver and 10K Gold
Give the Wonder Woman in your life these gorgeous earrings to remind her of her superpowers. The sterling silver and 10k gold combination will go with any outfit, too.
Wonder Woman x Erin Condren Classic Comic Life Planner™
Get organized in 2021! This planner will help you schedule your meetings during the day and secret missions after dark.
Wonder Woman Track Jacket
With geometric angles and a deconstructed Vector, you'll look ready to fight the bad guys or conquer that workout.
Warner Bros.® Wonder Woman Justice League 3-Piece Bodysuit Set
Here comes Wonder Baby! This adorable outfit was made for the little superheroes in training. The set includes a bodysuit, hat and booties.
DC Comics™ Wonder Woman To-Go Mini Blender
Make your smoothies on the go with this convenient, portable blender. Whether you're on your way to the gym or at work, now you can always have the option to fuel up with your favorite drinks.
Wonder Woman™ 'Be the Hero' Charm Bangle
Gift this beautiful bracelet to the hero in your life! It can expand to fit any wrist size, too.
DC Comics Being Wonder Woman Blanket with Sleeves
Stay cozy during your Marvel movie marathon with this Wonder Woman wearable blanket! It has arm sleeves so you can wear it while working or surfing the web.
Revlon X Wonder Woman Warrior Glitter Lipcolor
Be bold like your favorite heroine with this glitter lipgloss. With a multidimensional finish, everyone will ask you how you achieved the perfect pout.
Mattel Wonder Woman 1984 Golden Armor Doll
Celebrate the newest Wonder Woman movie with this spectacular doll. With expandable and glowing wings, you can let your imagination soar while recreating your favorite scenes.
Wonder Woman Adult 100% Cotton Adjustable Black Apron
Channel Wonder Woman's superpowers to make a meal the whole family will love and appreciate. This apron makes a great gift for the foodie in your life, too.
Revlon X Wonder Woman Eye & Face Palette
Whether you want a little sparkle for date night or a neutral look for the daytime, this palette will help you achieve it. The limited edition eye and face palette is also perfect to wear for your Wonder Woman 1984 viewing party.
Wonder Woman Nano x Training Shoes
While these insanely cool sneakers may be sold out, get on the waitlist so you can be the first to know about the next drop. Reebok's Wonder Woman collection also includes a variety of apparel, shoes and accessories for everyone on your list.
Wonder Woman x Erin Condren Planny Pack
Keep all your pens, makeup and justice-fighting must-haves in this adorable pouch!
