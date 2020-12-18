Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Epic "Body" Video

Watch : Christina Aguilera & Yifei Liu: How "Mulan" Changed Our Lives

Christina Aguilera celebrated a major life milestone, with a little help from Megan Thee Stallion.

On Dec. 18, the "Genie In a Bottle" singer strutted her stuff on TikTok to the sound of Megan's hit single "Body." She rocked a skintight bodysuit and a long, platinum blonde ponytail for the occasion.

The artist wrote in the caption, "40! #birthday #bodyodychallenge #bodychallenge."

Megan's song, which she first debuted at the American Music Awards in November, has gone viral on TikTok, with many users recording themselves doing Megan's dance moves Megan from her steamy, star-studded music video. (Blac Chyna and Taraji P. Henson make appearances!)

While XTina didn't try her hand at the choreography, she definitely made a sultry birthday video to remember. The Burlesque actress also posted the video on Instagram, where she received lots of birthday well wishes from fans.

"Thank you for being such a great role model at every age!" one fan wrote in the comments section. "You give confidence and keep fighting no matter what. Happy birthday!"