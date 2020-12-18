Eminem Apologizes to Rihanna After Controversial Chris Brown Lyrics Were Leaked

Watch : Eminem's Rep Addresses Controversial Leaked Lyrics

Eminem is sending an apology to Rihanna through music.

On Friday, Dec. 18, the rapper surprised fans when he released a new album titled Music to Be Murdered By—Side B. As music lovers began listening to the companion record to January's Music to Be Murdered By, some noticed a few lyrics about another music superstar.

On the new song "Zeus," Eminem offered an apology to Rihanna for previously leaked lyrics centered on her past relationship with Chris Brown.

"But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna," Eminem rapped while taking responsibility for the controversial lyrics that made headlines last year. "For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri / It wasn't meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me."

Back in November 2019, a Reddit user posted a seven-second snippet of a track where fans heard Eminem rapping, "I'd side with Chris Brown, I'd beat down a bitch down too."