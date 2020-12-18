See Dua Lipa and Jimmy Fallon Team Up for Love Actually's "Christmas Is All Around"

Watch : Dua Lipa Thanks Her Fans for 2020 E! PCAs Nominations

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas, actually.

During a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Dec. 17, Jimmy Fallon and Dua Lipa took on the memorable holiday song "Christmas Is All Around" from the 2003 Christmas rom-com movie Love Actually.

The nearly three-minute video began with the "Don't Start Now" singer channeling Love Actually's Mark (Andrew Lincoln) as she invited the late-night host to join her in a festive duet.

The cue cards read, ""Since it's Christmas. . . and Christmas is the time we sing Christmas songs. . . want to sing a Christmas song with me?" To which an excited Jimmy replied, "Yes!"

The duo immediately hopped into sing-song mode as they went back and forth between since side by side and playing and dancing in the snow, with Jimmy leading the vocals.

Jimmy began the Christmas song with, "I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes," with Dua jumping in, "Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows."