Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

See Dua Lipa and Jimmy Fallon Team Up for Love Actually's "Christmas Is All Around"

Dua Lipa and Jimmy Fallon took on Love Actually’s holiday song “Christmas Is All Around.” Watch the two stars duet in the streets on NYC.

By Mona Thomas Dec 18, 2020 5:32 PMTags
Jimmy FallonCelebrities
Watch: Dua Lipa Thanks Her Fans for 2020 E! PCAs Nominations

It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas, actually.

During a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, Dec. 17, Jimmy Fallon and Dua Lipa took on the memorable holiday song "Christmas Is All Around" from the 2003 Christmas rom-com movie Love Actually.

The nearly three-minute video began with the "Don't Start Now" singer channeling Love Actually's Mark (Andrew Lincoln) as she invited the late-night host to join her in a festive duet.

The cue cards read, ""Since it's Christmas. . . and Christmas is the time we sing Christmas songs. . . want to sing a Christmas song with me?" To which an excited Jimmy replied, "Yes!"

The duo immediately hopped into sing-song mode as they went back and forth between since side by side and playing and dancing in the snow, with Jimmy leading the vocals.

Jimmy began the Christmas song with, "I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes," with Dua jumping in, "Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows."

photos
Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2020: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

"It's written in the wind, it's everywhere I go," Dua sang, "So if you really love Christmas, come on and let it snow." Towards the end of the video, the stars their way to playing in the snow under the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City. 

Trending Stories

1

George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

2

Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Father-Daughter Photo

3

Tristan Thompson Is “Very Committed” to Khloe Kardashian in Boston

Jimmy's vocal skills should come as no surprise to viewers. As fans of the comedian may recall, he participated on The Hamilton Mixtape from 2016 where he delivered an impressive performance of King George's "You'll Be Back."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

2

See Blake Shelton’s Reaction After Gwen Stefani Wins The Voice

3

Tristan Thompson Is “Very Committed” to Khloe Kardashian in Boston

4

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

5

Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Father-Daughter Photo