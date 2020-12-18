Match Your Boyfriend in Kim Kardashian's New Unisex Skims Loungewear

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Forget mommy and me: The new Skims drop is all about matching your boyfriend. This loungewear by Kim Kardashian comes in men's standard and plus sizes for an oversize look for her, and a true-to-size feel for him.
Shop these new Boyfriend Collection tanks, T-shirts and boxers with a unisex appeal below so you can stop stealing pieces from his closet already! It's a win-win, we'd say.
Boyfriend Tank
This rib tank with a high scoop neck comes in 11 different colors, as do all the pieces in this collection.
Boyfriend Long Sleeve T-Shirt
This basic long-sleeve T can be worn to sleep or while lounging.
Boyfriend T-Shirt
You'll get so much wear out of this simple T.
Boyfriend Boxer
These stretch jersey boxers have a Skims logo on the elastic and a faux front fly. We're exclusively sleeping in them from here on out.