The Morning Show Halts Production After Crew Member Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Production on The Morning Show is taking another break due to the ongoing pandemic.

Sources tell E! News exclusively that the Apple TV+ series that stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon has canceled a night shoot planned for Thursday, Dec. 17 in Culver City, Calif. after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who was in contact with the individual is now self-isolating, and there will be a second round of testing on Friday to rule out the possibility of a false positive.

The Emmy-winning series had begun filming its second season in March but was forced to pause amid restrictions surrounding Hollywood shoots. Production on the show had resumed in October.

A number of projects have had to shut down production of late due to positive testing, including films such as The Batman and Don't Worry Darling, and TV series including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Bravo's Family Karma.