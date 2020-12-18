Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Leslie Odom Jr. Says He's Quarantining Away From Pregnant Wife After Appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' Show

Leslie Odom Jr., who appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show the day before she tested positive for COVID-19, is quarantining away from pregnant wife Nicolette Robinson for the time being.

Leslie Odom Jr. is exercising extra caution around his family after his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Hamilton star is a guest on the TODAY show on Friday, Dec. 18, and in a preview clip from the episode, he told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that he is keeping his distance from pregnant wife Nicolette Robinson and 3-year-old daughter Lucille for the time being. Leslie appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Dec. 9, one day before she announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

As Hoda pointed out in the footage that is below, the Tony winner was the last guest who was physically on the set with Ellen before her diagnosis. 

"First, Ellen was super sweet, and everything was as safe as we thought it could be the day we were in the studio," he said. "And the next day, we found out that she tested positive. So first and foremost, I hope Ellen is well. I haven't spoken to her. Obviously, I hope she's doing OK."

The 39-year-old One Night in Miami actor explained that he and Nicolette will be getting tested every day for the next 10 days while quarantining from each other in their home. The couple, who have been married since 2012, made their pregnancy announcement on Nov. 9 and revealed that they're expecting a boy.

"The virus can affect pregnant ladies differently, so anyway, we're doing our best," Leslie continued on TODAY. "I got my mask in the house—double-masking in the house."

Ellen shared a video to Twitter on Dec. 16 to let her fans know that she is "feeling 100 percent," although she has been dealing with "excruciating back pain" as a symptom of the coronavirus. Her show has halted production until January. 

