Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Holiday Gifts for Plant Lovers

Shop gifts for the green thumbed from Terrain, Bouqs and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 18, 2020 12:04 AMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop HomeHoliday Gift GuideGifts by Interest
E-Comm: Gifts for Plant LoversE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Have someone with a major green thumb in your life? Well, we have the perfect holiday gifts for them ahead, from dainty plant misters to impressive flower bouquets. 

So below, shop gifts for the plant lover from Terrain, Bouqs and more of our favorite plant-lady approved brands. And pick them up for yourself too if you want to up your plant game in 2021!

read
16 Holiday Gifts for the Book Lovers on Your List

Cut Glass Plant Mister

This brass plant mister doubles as a decorative accent.

$16
Terrain

Garden Seed Box

A garden seed box? How precious. 

$22
Anthropologie

Trending Stories

1

George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

2

Tristan Thompson Is “Very Committed” to Khloe Kardashian in Boston

3

See Eddie Murphy and Others in First Coming 2 America Photos

Metal Watering Can

This watering can looks beautiful sitting on a window sill, and of course waters every plant in the house effortlessly. 

$39
Urban Outfitters

The Macchiato

This lovely bouquet combines lavender with terracotta roses.

$58
Urban Stems

Terrarium Candle

It doesn't get more adorable than these terrarium candles. The cactus one smells of pine and vanilla and the poppy one of jasmine and white tea.

$25
Uncommon Goods

Arch Propagation Kit

This terrazzo propagation kit is both stylish and handy.

$35
Bloomscape

Seaway Two-Piece Ceramic Pot Planter Set

The peach hue of these planters contrasts perfectly with green plants.

$41
$35
Wayfair

Blooming Lollipops

Hear us out: You first eat these lollipops, with flavors like lavender-lemongrass and strawberry-basil, and then plant their stems to grow flowers or herbs. 

$20
Uncommon Goods

Tough Stuff Collection

This houseplant collection includes a Sansevieria, ZZ Plant and Hoya variety. These plants are easy to keep alive, hence their collection name—thank goodness.

$65
Bloomscape

Holiday Style

This holiday-themed bouquet is full of gorgeous winter flowers. 

$69
Bouqs

Beaded Macrame Hanger

You can't go wrong with a boho, beaded macrame plant hanger like this one.

$30
Bloomscape

Up next, 11 holiday gifts for the Schitt's Creek fans on your list.

 

Trending Stories

1

George Clooney Weighs In on Alleged Tom Cruise Tirade Recording

2

Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Father-Daughter Photo

3

See Blake Shelton’s Reaction After Gwen Stefani Wins The Voice

4

Tristan Thompson Is “Very Committed” to Khloe Kardashian in Boston

5

See Eddie Murphy and Others in First Coming 2 America Photos