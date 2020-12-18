Go Behind-the-Scenes of Brie and Nikki Bella's Nude Maternity Shoot

Watch : Nude Photoshoots & Changing Plans: "Total Bellas" Recap (S6, Ep5)

Behind the bare baby bumps.

During Thursday, Dec. 17's all-new Total Bellas, viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at Brie Bella and Nikki Bella's striking joint maternity shoot. As E! readers may recall, back in July, the Bella Twins shared special pregnancy pictures, where the E! personalities posed together completely nude.

And, on Thursday's all-new episode, we got to see how these incredible photos, done by photographer Cole Cameron, came about.

"I really wanted to do this because twins pregnant, we're a week-and-a-half apart," Brie explained to the photographer. "And I just feel like this is something really special so, I don't want to miss this moment."

This bonding moment was particularly important for the twins as Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had to relocate to Los Angeles in order to have baby Matteo.

Brie added, "The last time we'll have our bumps together. She's headed off to L.A., she's leaving me."