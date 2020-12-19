See Khloe Kardashian & BFF Malika Haqq's LOL-Worthy Baby Shower KUWTK Bonus Scene

Watch : How Much Do Khloe Kardashian & Pals Know About Babies?

A brand new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres in 2021, but in the meantime, E! is bringing you a bonus scene that's sure to make the wait less boring.

In the never-before-seen clip, Khloe Kardashian, Khadijah Haqq and more of Malika Haqq's close friends are celebrating one of her baby showers. As E! readers may recall, at the time, Malika was pregnant with her first child—a baby boy named Ace Flores, who she and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis welcomed into the world on Mar. 14—and though she'd already thrown a lavish baby shower, the reality TV personality wanted to get together with her nearest and dearest for a more lowkey occasion.

Khloe can be seen leading the charge at the gathering, telling the ladies that they're about to have some baby-themed fun.

"Yes, it's time for us to play a little game I found," the Good American mogul explains in a confessional. "The game is super simple, just to see how well you know babies. Malika is nine months pregnant and having labor pains, so today we're gonna chill, we're gonna relax and that's it."