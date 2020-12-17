Jacob Roloff's Family Speaks Out After He Accuses Little People, Big World Producer of Molestation

The Roloff family is rallying around Jacob Roloff after he alleged a Little People, Big World producer molested him as a child.
His mother, TLC star Amy Roloff, was one of the first family members to comment on his statement, which Jacob shared to social media on Dec. 16. She shared her pride in the 23-year-old, writing, "I love you forever and always Jacob. I'm proud of you. Now you don't have to feel alone and carry this around anymore."
Matt Roloff expressed that he's "very proud" of his son for coming forward. Jacob's wife of a year, Isabel Sofia Rock, said the same, commenting, "Proud to know you, proud to love you, proud to be your wife."
Sister Molly Roloff shared that she too stands by the youngest of the Roloff siblings. "Very very very proud of you, brother," she commented. "Know that I'm with you 100%."
His brother Jeremy Roloff's wife, Audrey, complimented his statement, highlighting one particular sentence where Jacob wrote, "Asking harder preliminary questions."
"Love that line," Audrey commented. "Hate that you had to live through this Jacob. We love you and are for you (sic)."
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, Jacob accused a former producer of allegedly molesting him during his time on the TLC reality show, which starred the Roloff family. Its 21st season premiered earlier this year.
In a statement to E! News, the network said, "TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World. We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time."
Despite the "traumatic" nature of what allegedly transpired behind the scenes, Jacob said he doesn't blame anyone but the accused individual. He explained, "It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members. I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future."
Additionally, Jacob, who left the show in 2016, said that he hopes going public with his claims "may also serve as a reminder that the experience of sexual assault, in all of its iterations, can happen to anyone at anytime and is a far more prevalent reality than our current social stigma allows us to talk about."
E! News has reached out to the producer for comment and has not heard back.