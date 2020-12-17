Vanessa Bryant Claims Her Mom Is Trying to Extort Her With "Disgraceful" Lawsuit

Sofia alleged in the lawsuit that she "has personally taken care of each of the Bryants' children and has been on-call 24/7 in the event that the Bryants needed her," including when they traveled, attended sporting events, worked or enjoyed romantic getaways. She also alleged that by taking care of their children, she allowed them to have more kids. Kobe and Vanessa welcomed four daughter together: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri Bryant. Both Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash along with seven other victims in January.

In the documents, Sofia claimed she "entered into an oral contract" with the Bryants and that Kobe "repeatedly promised" to take care of her "financially in exchange for her many years of work for his family." She alleged this included the purchasing of her home, which purportedly cost $2.65 million.

In the filing, Sofia claimed the Bryants later sold this house for $3.22 million and used the proceeds to buy a second home for $1.7 million. The documents alleged she had a balance of $1.52 million from the sale of the first house and that this amount "was wrongfully held from her." She claimed "the Bryants promised over and over to give her the balance from the sale but never did."

In March, less than two months after Kobe and Gianna died, Vanessa allegedly told Sofia she should sell the second home and move in with her. However, Sofia claimed she never moved into the Bryants' house.