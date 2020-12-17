Why Miley Cyrus Says It’s a “Compliment” to Have Icons Like Cher “F--king Hate” Her

Watch : Miley Cyrus Hilariously Trolls E! News on Instagram

Miley Cyrus has taken a lot of heat. Although she hilariously got E! News to give her an apology earlier this month, the singer continues to face criticism from her peers in the music industry.

The "Plastic Hearts" artist opened up this week about how she handles hate by putting a positive spin on it (even when it's spewed by Cher).

Speaking with Billy Idol during SiriusXM's Live Transmission Christmas, Miley said, "The amount of people that have talked s--t about my records or what I'm doing, you know, I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that's when I thought I had really made it. I'm like, 'Oh, Cher gives a f--k about what I'm doing.'"

The 28-year-old explained how her beef with the Grammy winner escalated during Miley's rebellious Bangerz era. "She was mad that I was sticking my tongue out all the time and all that shit. And I'm like, 'Yo, I pissed Cher off, I really made it,'" the "Wrecking Ball" singer said.