Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Is Engaged to Alexander Gilkes

There's a whole new meaning of love on the court for tennis star Maria Sharapova, who is engaged to art dealer Alexander Gilkes.

Maria announced the news on her Instagram Dec. 17, with a black and white selfie of her and Alexander.

"I said yes from the first day we met," Maria wrote in the caption. "This was our little secret, wasn't it."

Alexander also shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you."

Robyn Gilkes, Alexander's mother, was thrilled by the big news, commenting on Maria's Instagram post, "Sooo exciting and lots of welcomes to our very strange family!!! Can't wait to be able to properly celebrate this brilliant news with instead of from so far away."

Maria, who announced her retirement from tennis earlier this year, began dating Alexander—a British businessman who is the co-founder of Squared Circles—in 2018, following his divorce from fashion designer Misha Nonoo.