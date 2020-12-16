PCAs Australian Social Star of the Year FlexMami Announced In Line-Up For World’s Smallest Festival

Tickets to the world's smallest festival? Invite only, darlings.
It's been a long time since we've broken out the festival sneakers, pulled on a cute crop and bedazzled our eyebrows with crystals, but this money-can't-buy experience in the countryside of Cattai, NSW may just be our saving grace.
People's Choice Awards Australian Social Star of the Year, FlexMami, will take to the stage on February 26, 2021 to showcase her diverse talent as a DJ slashie, spinning the decks to the latest and greatest mixes. Joining her will be much-loved Northern Beaches outfit, Winston Surfshirt, setting the tone of the day with their iconic flavour of stripped back jazz, R&B, funk and soul.
Continuing the string of Australian talent is Sydney's own B Wise, with his upbeat brand of hip-hop and high-energy performance. That's not all, however; expect to also see special guest appearances to take to the party from day to dusk. Anticipation is building to see who will these mystery guests may be, but can only hope one of them drives a food truck.
So, where exactly is this festival, and how do you score tickets? Here lies the catch. BACARDÍ Revive Live will throw the world's smallest festival for for one lucky punter and 20 friends, so better get writing on those Christmas cards, just in case. The posse will be treated to an exclusive experience just for them, featuring all the nostalgia of festival life on a micro level.
Festivals may seem a world away given the current pandemic restrictions, so this is the ultimate score for music lovers, culture vultures and party people alike. For a chance to *win this bespoke experience and witness some FlexMami magic up close and personal, head to the BACARDÍ Revive Live website for further details. Long live live music!
*Must be 18+ to enter