PCAs Australian Social Star of the Year FlexMami Announced In Line-Up For World’s Smallest Festival

Continuing the string of Australian talent is Sydney's own B Wise, with his upbeat brand of hip-hop and high-energy performance. That's not all, however; expect to also see special guest appearances to take to the party from day to dusk. Anticipation is building to see who will these mystery guests may be, but can only hope one of them drives a food truck.

So, where exactly is this festival, and how do you score tickets? Here lies the catch. BACARDÍ Revive Live will throw the world's smallest festival for for one lucky punter and 20 friends, so better get writing on those Christmas cards, just in case. The posse will be treated to an exclusive experience just for them, featuring all the nostalgia of festival life on a micro level.