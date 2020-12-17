Chrisley Knows Best Preview: Nanny Faye's Hiking Trip With Savannah & Chase Does Not Go Well

Nature's not for everyone, including Chase Chrisley and Nanny Faye.

However, despite the pair's aversion to all things outdoors, they're joining Savannah Chrisley for a hike on tonight's all-new episode of USA's Chrisley Knows Best, and E! has an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come.

The preview, which you can watch in the below clip, begins with Chase and his grandma—a.k.a. Todd Chrisley's mom—meeting Savannah in the woods. Nanny Faye's come prepared with what seems to be the proper headwear, but that's about the only precaution she or Chase got right. In fact, they even loaded up on donuts beforehand!

"They were so good!" Nanny Faye tells her granddaughter. "We started out with getting you one but we ate it."

Savannah issues a sarcastic response, and from there, the trio takes off into the woods.

But at the same time, she and Chase are also going at it in a confessional. "I know you think I'm boring but just wait, this hike that I have planned for us is so fun," the 23-year-old reality star says, urging her brother to "be more like outdoor people" after he describes himself and Nanny Faye as "indoor people."