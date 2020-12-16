Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Restock Alert! Get Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair Color Correcting Treatment Before It Sells Out

The miracle treatment has been sold-out ever since it went viral on TikTok but now is your chance to get it!

By Emily Spain Dec 16, 2020 9:33 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You're not freaking out, we're freaking out!

Dr. Jart+'s coveted Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF30 is back in stock! Ever since the magical product went viral on TikTok a few months ago, the treatment has become one of the hardest beauty must-haves to track down. And if you're not sure what the hype is about, let us do the honor of breaking down Dr. Jart+'s best-selling product.

The skincare-makeup hybird neutralizes redness and keeps external irritants out while serving as an all-in-one moisturizer, sunscreen and foundation. And if you're wondering how it works, just use your hands to melt a moderate amount into your face and let its unique green-to-beige color changing capsules neutralize redness and cover imperfections. 

If you haven't seen Dr. Jart+'s Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment work its magic on dozens of TikTok users, don't wait to get your hands on this beauty must-have because it will sell out fast! 

Scroll below to buy the miracle product! 

Cicapair™ Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30

The best-selling treatment protects skin from environmental aggressors while covering skin imperfections so you'll have the perfect canvas for flawless makeup application.

$52
Dr.Jart+

For more products that have taken the internet by storm, check out these 19 Viral TikTok Products!

