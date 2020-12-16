Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Hilary Duff Just Confirmed the Lizzie McGuire Revival Is Dead

It's a sad day for millennials everywhere as no reboot of Lizzie McGuire will be going forward. "The stars just didn't align."

Lizzie McGuire, Hilary DuffDisney+

2020 strikes yet again. 

Hilary Duff just announced on Instagram that the Lizzie McGuire revival is no longer happening, a year and a half after it was first announced. The show was originally going to air on Disney+, but after a couple of months of cast announcements, table reads and photos, things began to go downhill for the highly-anticipated show. 

Original series creator Terri Minsky left over creative differences at the beginning of January. In March, Duff pleaded with Disney+ to move the show to Hulu, following in the footsteps of Love, Victor, writing, "I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating." 

Now, Duff confirms that we won't be seeing any version of Lizzie any time soon. 

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," she writes.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life," her statement begins. "She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me." 

"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her," she continues. "I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of." 

We have simply one thing to say to that and to Disney+: MAKE THE LIZZIE MCGUIRE THAT HILARY DUFF WANTS TO MAKE, YOU COWARDS! 

 

Or at the very least, give us the two episodes that Minsky created before production was shut down to put "a new lens" on the series, as Disney+ said they were planning to do in a statement when Minsky departed. 

The show would have starred Duff as Lizzie, now 30, who appears to have a perfect life in NYC as the pilot starts. Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, Jake Thomas and Adam Goldberg were all set to reprise their roles from the original series. 

