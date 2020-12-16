Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Below Deck's Izzy Wouters Comes Out as Lesbian

The Bravo star opened up about her sexuality in a cheeky Instagram post and fans are loving it.

Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters has a message for any potential male suitors out there: she's just not that into you.

The Below Deck star officially came out as lesbian in a cheeky Instagram post on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

"The face of the straight men who slide into my dm's when I say - HELLO MY NAME IS IZZY AND I AM OUT AND PROUD," Wouters shared along with two images of herself making funny faces on the hit Bravo series. She added the hashtags, "#LankyLezzy #PussyPlease #OutAndProud."

The Below Deck stewardess and deckhand also reposted fans' congratulatory messages in her stories in celebration of the announcement.

"Thank you so much for your support everyone," Wouters shared.

She also joked, "Disclaimer: will still accept money from aplatonic sugar daddy or mummy. I don't discriminate when money is involved."

Wouters has been a season eight fan favorite as she recently moved from interior to deckhand on Below Deck.

Izzy was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia and entered the yachting industry just four years ago.

Laurent Bassett/Bravo

"After her first stew job, she was eager to perfect her skills inside and out and took more courses to become a certified yacht master. Now, Izzy knows her way around the interior and exterior better than most," her Bravo bio reads. "Dedicated to her crew and charter guests, Izzy takes her job seriously and hopes to form strong friendships on board."

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons of Below Deck on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

