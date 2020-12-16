Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Meet the Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Season 2

In addition to season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the second season of the franchise’s U.K. spinoff will also premiere in January. See the 12 queens competing for the title.

By Jonathan Borge Dec 16, 2020
January is gearing up to be one hell of an entertaining month. 

Earlier this week, VH1 shared a new trailer (and unexpected twist) for season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race, which is set to premiere on New Year's Day. And now, World of Wonder has confirmed that season two of the franchise's U.K. spinoff will return on Jan. 14. 

Set across 10 weeks, the sophomore run will find 12 queens sashaying down the runway and lip-synching for their lives as they do everything possible to impress RuPaul, who will oversee the competition just like last time. The judges include Michelle Visage plus rotating panelists Graham Norton and Alan Carr as well as unannounced celebrity guests. 

So who, exactly, are the new batch of competitors? Hailing from all over the U.K., the cast includes a former X-Factor contestant, comedy queens, camp queens, singers, dancers, a mental health nurse and someone with a degree in journalism. Earlier this year, RuPaul confirmed that the British spinoff was green-lit for a third season, meaning season one's winner, The Vivennewill soon enough be joined by winners who have the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent required for the gig. 

"Early in 2021, season 2 will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you've come to expect from our brilliant queens," RuPaul said in a statement in November. "We're also currently casting season 3 with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honoured that you've embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most." 

Scroll down to see all the queens from RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. season 2 and learn more from their very British cast bios. 

World Of Wonder
Veronica Green

From: London (Via Rochdale)
Age: 34
I'm not one-note. Veronica is a sweet and innocent Lancashire rose with many petals and a few little thorns. If you come to one of my shows, you're going to get gorgeous, goofy, confident. I'm pretty much confident in everything! Also, I cope really well in high pressure environments. Get the job done! That's my motto for life. 

When I was a little boy, my brother and I used to make our own comic books, and when our baby sister, Veronica, came along we were so jealous that we invented a supervillain in our comic books and called her Veronica Green! Unwittingly, my sister's birth sparked off my drag persona! She's going to be mortified at all of this—I stole her prom dress and everything. 

World Of Wonder
Tia Kofi

From: London (via Essex and Nottingham)
Age: 30
My name, Tia Kofi, is a very camp and very British—tea or coffee darling? It's very me, and at the very least, it's memorable! I'm a mashup of the drag styles. I love comedy, camp, old school, contemporary and cultural references. As there aren't a huge number of POC queens on the scene, I'll often throw in something from my Nigerian heritage too. I'm also a geek. One day I might be a character from Dr. Who, and I love channelling a bit of Star Trek. My drag is a melting pot!

World Of Wonder
Sister Sister

From: Liverpool
Age: 32
I went from painting on canvases to painting on my face instead. If you turn up to a Sister Sister show you're going to get my absurd comedy timing. You will get some fantastic looks and to keep you on your toes, there's some mild morbidity too. My comedy style is very dry. I think it sometimes takes a few dim-witted people a couple of seconds to catch on. That's what I love. I have a saying: if you're not having fun, what's the point?

World Of Wonder
Tayce

From: London (Via Newport, Wales)
Age: 26
I want to be the next Tom Jones, Shirley Bassey or Catherine Zeta Zones, and give ‘em the razzle dazzle. The Tayce look is very "model-esque," very villainess, very street fighter. I'm dark and edgy. Sometimes I like to switch it up, look at me now…I'm like a bird of prey, or a bird of paradise, a sexy owl. Since I was born, I have been prancing around in little skirts and wigs. I've always been full of life and energy. I've always got a smile on my face and I have been wearing crazy looks from day dot. 

World Of Wonder
Lawrence Chaney

From: Glasgow
Age: 23 
My real name is Lawrence, but "Chaney" comes from a 1920s prolific silent movie star. He was known as the man of a thousand faces and I'm known as the queen of a thousand faces, because I'm good at impersonation, stupid voices and general buffoonery. I am a mix of Rab C. Nesbitt and Susan Boyle! I take a lot of pride in my appearance. I want to look fierce! I make most of my own costumes. I do my own hair and makeup. I even make my own hip pads. I do it all, and I take huge pride in being literally self-made. I love anything pastel coloured. My favourite colour is purple. If it reminds me of a chocolate bar, then I'm there.

World Of Wonder
Joe Black

From: Brighton (Portsmouth)
Age: 30
I bring all the wonky eyebrows and eyeshadow of the traditional seaside drag with a bit of haunted glamour. I may look a tad harsh or strange on first glimpse, but I enjoy a ballad, and I always try to be kind and nice. I think that drag is such a celebration of life and creativity, and I will always support that. I may look mean but I'm full of love.

World Of Wonder
Ginny Lemon

From: Worcestershire
Age: 31
I'm basically a drag troll. I'm the hairiest woman in show business! I'm the only non-binary drag queen in the U.K…with a sense of humour!  I don't do traditional drag; I am a character. My look is a 90's daytime TV presenter. I wear my face which suits me. For me, it's not about makeup. It's all about the performance. I did X Factor in 2017, and I sang Liberty X's "Just A Little Bit." Really, I'm a singer songwriter, and drag is how I do that. I've been doing drag since 2016 so I was quite a new drag queen when I did X Factor. 

World Of Wonder
Ellie Diamond

From: Dundee
Age: 21
I'm 6-foot-4 out of heels, and in drag, I love to go even taller. I like the biggest wigs, heels, outfits, lashes, makeup and ass. I would describe my drag as a cartoon character that has come to life—this outfit is inspired by one of my favourite films, The Wizard of Oz. I love bold colour, patterns and ideas. I take inspiration from my favourite movies, cartoons, anime and put it altogether to create this beautiful 6-foot-8 drag queen that you see before you. If you were to search online for a photo of a drag queen, then a picture of me would come up!

World Of Wonder
Cherry Valentine

From: Darlington
Age: 26
In the world of drag, just like a Cherry, I sit on top! Cherry Valentine is everything. She is glamour, she is a club kid, she's dark, she's gothic, she's a dancer, she's flippy. Look at me, I am a queen. I'm a high fashion queen. I look fierce, and my body is hourglass perfect—as there's nowt worse than a saggy boob. I like to say my drag is insidious glamour—a beautiful lady possessed by the devil. I'm not always a drag queen, I'm a drag artiste, there's a subtle difference. 

I'm not just a drag queen, I'm a fully qualified mental health nurse too. I believe that everyone could do with a bit of therapy (especially now), and I think that being a nurse, has helped create my drag and that drag has helped my nursing. I understand both myself and other people a lot more now. During the pandemic, I put my nursing kit back on and went back to the frontline and did what I could to help.

World Of Wonder
Bimini Bon Boulash

From: London (via Norfolk)
Age: 26
My drag style is ever changing. I like to be super feminine and incorporate many sources of inspiration. I would never fit my drag into one box! I like to mix the ridiculous with a bit of politics. I've got a lot of different acts. Some are burlesque, some are me being covered in oat milk, with a strong vegan message behind it. I'm mainly silly, which is what I love about drag. Expect the unexpected! 

I have a degree in journalism, and I have done a lot of social activism, which is something I'd like to pursue further. I invented veganism about seven years ago…haha! No, I've been vegan for about seven years. I love yoga, and I've never been healthier. My nails are great, my teeth are great, and my hair's great.

World Of Wonder
A’Whora

From: London (Via Nottinghamshire)
Age: 23
I'm from Nottinghamshire originally. I now live and work in London, but I'm still northern as hell. I'm a fashion designer and A'Whora is my muse, best friend and alter ego. She is well known as a fashion queen, but I'm here to prove she's so much more than that. She is different to anyone you will ever meet. She is striking, she has presence, and you will never see her in a High Street dress. I'm gagging at the thought! I've been doing drag for under two years, but you can't put a timeframe on talent. At the end of the day, if you're dedicated, talented and dedicate yourself to the craft, you can do anything. 

World Of Wonder
Asttina Mandella

From: London
Age: 27
I am a strong physical, fit, masculine, feminine woman. I am Serena Williams and Naomi Campbell if they had a baby, plus Azealia Banks! I'm a body queen. I am blessed, gorgeous and stunning. I'm not a gown queen or sequin queen. I'm an everyday streetwear fashion queen. I like to wear hooded stuff and trainers. I don't believe that you need big hair and expensive gowns. As long as my legs are out! Asttina is not a character or someone different, Asttina is me. We are the same people. She is my mutant form. She is my ultimate power.

Season two of RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. will premiere on Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. PT and 2 p.m. ET on Wow Presents Plus. 

 

