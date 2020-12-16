Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Sophie Turner Names Joe Jonas "Hubbs of the Year" While Modeling Her Miley Cyrus-Themed Gift

Joe Jonas definitely earned points this holiday season for his cute gift to wife Sophie Turner. Check out Miley Cyrus' reaction to the memorable present.

It's time for apparel in the U.S.A. as Sophie Turner shows off her early Christmas gift. 

The star posted an image to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 15 of herself wearing a T-shirt with the words "Hannah Montana" emblazoned on it. The shirt was a gift from husband Joe Jonas and actually includes a variety of Miley Cyrus pics, not all of which are from the enduring Disney Channel series that signed off in January 2011 after four seasons. 

"Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Christmas gift," Sophie wrote in all capital letters. 

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones alum tagged both Joe and Miley in the post, which is below, and the "Party in the U.S.A." singer clearly appreciated the shout-out.

"Yassss @sophiet," Miley shared while reposting the pic. 

Among the array of shots featured on the shirt is an image of the star with dolphins for breasts that was used in a promo for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards that Miley hosted.

This is certainly not the first time that Sophie has made it clear that she is a Hannah Mon-fan-a. The Dark Phoenix actress joined GoT co-star Maisie Williams for a 2017 episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, where the two were delighted to belt out a rendition of "Wrecking Ball." 

Sophie Turner/Instagram

In her recent Rolling Stone interview, Miley admitted that she has experienced a variety of feelings about the teen-focused TV series that helped make her a star.

"I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life, larger than me," she said about differentiating herself from her character. "I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana."

