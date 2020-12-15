Nikki & Brie Bella's Boys Buddy & Matteo Are Killing Us With Cuteness in New Pics

Kardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

These boys couldn't be cuter.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Nikki Bella took to Instagram to share new adorable pictures of her son Matteo Chigvintsev and nephew Buddy Danielson. In the just-released images, Nikki's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev fed Matteo as a happy Buddy looked on.

In fact, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson)'s son was full on beaming as his aunt Nikki held him. Meanwhile, Matteo was a total mood as he calmly worked through a bottle. What we would pay to achieve that level of peace!

And, don't get us started on Matteo's gorgeous head of hair. We can't believe how long the four-month-old's hair was in this pic. So gorgeous!

On the cousins' bonding time, Nikki wrote, "It's the most wonderful time of the year."

As E! readers may recall, the Total Bellas stars revealed their pregnancies in a joint announcement as they were due a week-and-a-half apart. Nikki and Artem welcomed little Matteo into the world on Jul. 31. Just one day later, Brie and Bryan's son Buddy arrived.

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

And, as the twins detailed in an October episode of The Bellas Podcast, the cute cousins have a special bond.

"Obviously, I do call them spiritual twins, but it's like they're legit siblings," Brie shared with listeners. "It's like they're used to each other."

Sounding off on this sentiment, Nikki dubbed Matteo and Buddy "half siblings."

For a closer look at these new photos, and Buddy and Matteo's other cute bonding moments, scroll through the images below!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Fridays at 7:30 p.m., only on E!
Instagram
Bonding Boys

Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson get some quality time together in this December 2020 pic.

Instagram
Casual Cuties

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev kept it casual while watching the boys.

Instagram
Family Fun

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's son was all smiles while being held by aunt Nikki.

Instagram
Funny Face

We're loving little Buddy's face in this photo.

Instagram
Surprise!

Artem feigned surprise for a bit with baby Buddy.

Instagram
Baby's First Christmas Card

Nikki Bella's holds son Matteo Chigvintsev as they post for his first Christmas card.

Instagram
Welcome Matteo

Welcome to the world, Matteo Chigvintsev! Nikki Bella gave birth to her and Artem Chigvintsev's first child and son in July 2020.

Instagram
Welcome Buddy

Brie Bella welcomes her and Daniel Bryan's second child and first son, Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Newborn Matteo

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's newborn son poses for a pic.

Instagram/Brie Bella
Hi, I'm Buddy

Meet Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's second child and first son, Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Matteo and Dad

Artem Chigvintsev cuddles with his and Nikki Bella's first child, Matteo Chigvintsev.

Instagram
Bella Boys

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's sons Matteo Chigvintsev and Buddy Danielson lay side-by-side on a play mat.

Instagram
Party of Four

Brie Bella appears with husband Daniel Bryan and kids Birdie Danielson and Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Party of Three

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev appear with their son.

Instagram
Zzzzzzzz

No joke, but being a baby is exhausting. Just ask Brie Bella's son Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Sleepy Matteo

Artem Chigvintsev watches his and Nikki Bella's son sleep.

Instagram
The New "Bella Twins"

Brie Bella's son Buddy Danielson lays next to his cousin, Nikki Bella's son Matteo Chigventsev, who was born a day before him.

Nikki Bella/Brie Bella/Instagram
Twins Squared

Nikki Bella appears with son Matteo Chigventsev and Brie Bella's son Buddy Danielson. The babies were born a day apart.

Instagram
Dad and Kiddos

Brie Bella's husband Daniel Bryan appears with their kids, Birdie Danielson and Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Steely Eyes

Nikki Bella's son Matteo Chigvintsev showcases his piercing stare.

Instagram
Baby Blues

Brie Bella's baby boy Buddy Danielson poses for a solo pic.

Instagram
Bath Time!

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo Chigvintsev takes a bath.

Instagram
Don't Worry, I Got You

Brie Bella's daughter Birdie Danielson is a protective older sister to Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Family Time

Artem Chigvintsev's holds his and Nikki Bella's son Matteo Chigvintsev as Brie Bella's daughter Birdie Danielson sits next to them. 

Instagram
All the Kisses

Daniel Bryan kisses his and Brie Bella's daughter Birdie Danielson while he holds her little brother Buddy Danielson.

Instagram
Kisses

Nikki Bella kisses her son Matteo Chigvintsev.

Instagram
Those Dimples

Brie Bella's son Buddy Danielson shows off his killer dimples.

Instagram
All Smiles

Nikki Bella's son Matteo Chigvintsev rocks a bow tie.

Instagram
Get That Puppy

Brie Bella and son Buddy Danielson dress up as Cruella de Vil and a dalmatian for his first Halloween.

Instagram / Nikki Bella
Halloween Fun

Grogu? No, Matteo.

