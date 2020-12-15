Ivan "Hits the Nail on the Head" With His Hometown Date in Bachelorette Sneak Peek

The men of The Bachelorette may not be able to actually bring Tayshia Adams home, but they're trying their best to make the La Quinta feel like home.

In tonight's episode, Tayshia goes on "hometown dates" with her four remaining men. Usually, that would involve Tayshia and the man traveling to his hometown to meet his family and get a taste of the life he lives there. In a pandemic, it involves the guys bringing their hometown to Tayshia as best they can.

In the sweet, exclusive sneak peek above, Ivan brings his lady a taste of his Filipino heritage by showing her how to make a home-cooked meal and even taking her for a little spin around the kitchen. Based on this clip, his efforts appear to go over very well.

"He hit the nail on the head with today's date," Tayshia says.

Things are looking good for Ivan (and hungry for us)!