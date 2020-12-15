Meghan Markle Gushing Over Prince Harry's "Podcast Voice" Just Perked Our Ears

Time to give these royals the mic!
On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Spotify announced a multi-year partnership with Archewell Audio, the production company created by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Through the collaboration, Archewell Audio as well as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will produce programming aimed to uplift and entertain audiences around the world.
"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," Prince Harry and Meghan said in a joint statement. "With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."
According to Spotify, listeners can expect to hear all-new podcasts hosted and produced by Archie Harrison's parents. In fact, the audio streaming subscription service shared a sneak peek of what fans can expect.
"One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories," Meghan shared. "No matter what the story, they usually offer you an understanding of where someone else is coming from and at the same time, remind you, in some way, of a story about yourself."
Prince Harry added, "That's what this project is all about."
And at the end of the preview, the California native giggled and shared, "He has a podcast voice!"
While the first complete series from Archewell and Spotify won't debut until 2021, the partnership will release a holiday special hosted by The Duke and Duchess later this month.
As the A-list couple continues to raise their son privately in California, the pair is continuing to participate in important projects near and dear to their hearts.
Most recently, Meghan made a surprise television appearance during the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute special and delivered an uplifting message about the strength of the human spirit.
"In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I'm inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities," she shared on Dec. 13. "Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them."