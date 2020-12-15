Travis Scott Calls Out Kylie Jenner's "Blurry" Father-Daughter Photo With Stormi Webster

Watch : How Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are Co-Parenting Amid Coronavirus

Travis Scott just served up some not-so-subtle shade on social media.

Fortunately, it appears to be all in good fun. It seems the rapper is looking forward to some upcoming quality time with his only child, 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. On his Instagram Story, the seven-time Grammy nominee posted a photo of himself with the toddler sitting on his shoulders.

"Can't wait to for holidays [sic]," Scott wrote on the picture. "Ur mommy photos be blurry."

That mommy, of course, is none other than his ex Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to Stormi back in February 2018. While it's currently unclear how Travis and Kylie will celebrate the holidays with their little one amid the coronavirus pandemic, Khloe Kardashian recently confirmed to fans that the family's annual Christmas Eve bash is canceled this year.