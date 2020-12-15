Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Remain Focused on Their Kids as They "Spend A Lot of Time Apart"

Watch : Kanye West Is In a "Great Place" After Kim Kardashian Reunion

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always marched to the beat of their own drum.

Throughout the course of their six-year marriage, the couple's relationship has been anything but conventional. Take one look at the one-of-a-kind gifts the 43-year-old rapper has given the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and you'll know they are on a different level.

Although the pair hit a rough patch earlier this summer, the two have since shown their relationship is evolving in a way that suits their individual lifestyles.

According to a source close to the Kardashians, a lot of that has to do with the fact that they are both "focused" on raising their four kids: North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Pslam West, 19 months. Plus, as the insider describes, the duo makes sure to prioritize "me time."

"Kim and Kanye are doing their own thing. They spend a lot of time apart," the source shares with E! News, adding that they are "focused on the things that are important to them."