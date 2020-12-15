Lizzo Sounds Off on Backlash to 10-Day Juice Cleanse: "I'm Proud of My Results"

Lizzo is sharing the motivation behind her recent diet posts after enduring social-media backlash.
The Grammy winner posted footage to Instagram and TikTok on Monday, Dec. 14 of herself trying a 10-day smoothie cleanse. When some users expressed concern that the typically body-positive star was promoting health choices perceived as potentially harmful, she shared a heartfelt response video.
"As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case," she explained. "In reality, November stressed me the f--k out, I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f--ked my stomach up. And I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was."
According to the 32-year-old "Truth Hurts" performer, the benefits were not just about superficial improvements.
"I'm so proud of myself, I'm proud of my results, my sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f--kin' body, my f--kin' skin, the whites of my eyes," she said. "Like, I feel and look like a bad bitch. And that's it. I'm a big girl who did a smoothie detox. And I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f--k they want with their body."
Perhaps to prove that she still embraces the joys of food, she then shared footage to her Instagram Story of tasty-looking treats that were catered for her recent holiday party, including pasta, sandwiches and enchiladas.
Lizzo is known for being outspoken about her body and for embracing her choices. In June, she fired back on TikTok against online trolls after the star had posted her exercise regimen.
"So next time you wanna come to somebody and judge them," she shared, "whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f--king self and worry about your own godd--n body."