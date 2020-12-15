The Best Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Holiday Gifting

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's a race against the clock!
With little over a week until Christmas, we're all scratching our heads as to what (and when) to buy those last few gifts for our loved ones.
Ditch the novelty socks and fill their stocking with something they'll truly love. From decadent skincare and funky accessories, to health and wellness essentials and tiny treats, they'll never know you bought it only a couple of days ago!
Koala Eco Lemon Scented Eucalyptus & Rosemary Gift Collection
Everyone's hands could do with a little pampering after this year (hello hand sanitizer!), so why not give them something fresh and natural? Delightfully presented in a native flora print box, they'll be reminded of your thoughtfulness everyday while washing their hands!
Nasty Gal On the Go Clear Cosmetic Case
Prep them for their next jet-setting adventure (or just a weekend away, because…2020) with a cute-as-can-be clear makeup case. Soft to the touch as large enough to hold a trip's worth of cosmetics, we bet Elle Woods would have this on her wish list.
