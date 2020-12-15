SIARob KardashianTaylor SwiftChris Pratt's BabyGift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

The Best Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Holiday Gifting

Have you made your list and checked it twice?

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Dec 15, 2020 7:00 AMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a race against the clock!

With little over a week until Christmas, we're all scratching our heads as to what (and when) to buy those last few gifts for our loved ones.

Ditch the novelty socks and fill their stocking with something they'll truly love. From decadent skincare and funky accessories, to health and wellness essentials and tiny treats, they'll never know you bought it only a couple of days ago!

In Essence Sleep Bauble

Sweet dreams are made of this…the ultimate thoughtful stocking stuffer. Filled with an In Essence Sleep roll-on blended with Lavender, Mandarin, Roman Chamomile and Valerian, they'll never have a better slumber after using this.

$25.95
In Essence

La Mav Ultra-Hydration Organic Beauty Tea

Soothing, hydrating and oh-so-chic, this bottle of beauty is a unique gift they'll use for months to come. Butterfly pea flowers, juniper berries and blueberries deliver a potent tea formulated for hydrating and soothing the skin.

$35
La Mav

Koala Eco Lemon Scented Eucalyptus & Rosemary Gift Collection

 Everyone's hands could do with a little pampering after this year (hello hand sanitizer!), so why not give them something fresh and natural? Delightfully presented in a native flora print box, they'll be reminded of your thoughtfulness everyday while washing their hands!

$41.90
Koala Eco

Jackie Mack Designs Desert Hoops

 Really deck their halls with a pair of dazzling hoops that are party-ready for the season ahead. 18k gold plated and safe for sensitive skin, these are show-stoppers that will elevate any outfit from desk to dinner, and everywhere in-between.

$79
Jackie Mack

FLAWLESS Finishing Touch Contour Facial Roller & Massager

Up their skincare and self-care regime with the Rolls-Royce of facial tools: a 2-in-1 roller and under-eye stone. Designed to de-puff and contour the face, the interchangeable heads combined with light vibration are pure bliss.

$39.99
Priceline

Glasshouse Fragrances Kyoto in Bloom Bonbon

This is one cracker they won't want to share with a friend! Containing a mini body lotion and eau de parfum in the signature Kyoto in Bloom scent, it's just the right size to finish off any present.

$15.95
Glasshouse

Dr. LeWinn's Recoverëderm Gift Pack

For skincare lovers and beauty fanatics alike, this gorgeous gift set is nothing but a safe bet. They'll love the calming and comforting effect of the Replenishing Cream, and the sheet mask will be a moment of bliss amongst the festive chaos.

$59.99
Priceline

Reality Eyewear 'High Society' Sunglasses

Make their summer memorable in these fashion-focused frames with dainty details upon the arm. These babies are polarised and with category 3 protection, so they're also stylish AND safe.

$69
Reality Eyewear

Garbo & Kelly 'The Collection'

Perfect brows and luscious lips: is there any better gift? This gorgeous trio comes housed in an elegant lace-print bag as a final touch, and doubles as a makeup case. Brow game is strong with this one!

$79
Garbo & Kelly

The Beauty Chef Glow Holiday Edition

Get them glowing and set up for success in the new year with this mega-sized tub of the iconic Glow powder. With 50 serves instead of 30, they'll be powering through all their wellness goals with the help of this all-natural elixir.

$85
The Beauty Chef

Bondi Sands SPF 50+ Lip Balm

Sun-safe, moisturizing and scented? It's a no-brainer! These jelly-like balms are hydrating on the lips and leave no residue or white cast. Affordable and available in 5 great scents, they can really pick-and-mix to find their favourite.  

$6.95
Bondi Sands

Nasty Gal On the Go Clear Cosmetic Case

Prep them for their next jet-setting adventure (or just a weekend away, because…2020) with a cute-as-can-be clear makeup case. Soft to the touch as large enough to hold a trip's worth of cosmetics, we bet Elle Woods would have this on her wish list.

$25
Nasty Gal

Biossance Let it Glow Kit

Here's your chance to finally gift your friends and say "You Dew You!". This skincare duo will instantly illuminate and brighten the skin, delivering a healthy dose of moisture and a glowing finish. 

 

$43
Sephora

Recreation Beauty SUN-KISSED Luxury Body + Hair Serum Oil

It's the signature Bondi glow in a bottle! This beautiful, lightweight oil is highly nourishing without feeling heavy, and doubles as a hair serum for strong, shiny locks. Heck, throw two bottles in.

$68
Recreation Beauty

Want more holiday gifting inspo? Head to our Shop with E! section and check out the gift guides!

