The Best Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Holiday Gifting

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's a race against the clock!

With little over a week until Christmas, we're all scratching our heads as to what (and when) to buy those last few gifts for our loved ones.

Ditch the novelty socks and fill their stocking with something they'll truly love. From decadent skincare and funky accessories, to health and wellness essentials and tiny treats, they'll never know you bought it only a couple of days ago!