The Bachelorette Reveals Tayshia Adams' Final 4

The Bachelorette saw Tayshia Adams narrow down her finalists before the men told all, but was there a lot to tell?

Watch: Chris Harrison Teases "Tumultuous" Ending for Tayshia

Tayshia Adams has found her final four. 

After an hour of crying and agonizing and sending men home seemingly willy-nilly, Tayshia narrowed down her Bachelorette choices to four solid men: Zac, Ben, Ivan and Brendan

We saw tearful goodbyes with Blake and Riley, and tensions flared when Bennett was invited to the rose ceremony despite having left a while ago. He still didn't get a rose, and neither did Noah, so it was sort of fitting that both men went home at the same time after their disaster of a two-on-one. 

The four lucky guys who did get roses now get to introduce their families to Tayshia, and that is obviously going to go just great when we get to watch it tomorrow. 

First, we got to sit through about an hour of the men telling all, which was honestly somewhat lackluster. 

photos
We can't quite put our finger on it, but this season has just lacked something, and that something is the thing that usually gets us excited for Men Tell All. Clare Crawley's rushed love story back at the beginning of the season took away a lot of the time we would have had for drama, and once Tayshia's season really got going, everything was so serious! 

There's a lot going on this year and a lot of reasons for the people cooped up together on this dating show to pour their hearts out about what really matters to them and how their pasts have affected them—hell, we've been doing it too, in between Grey's Anatomy binges and hours and hours of TikTok viewing. Sometimes, those convos turned into good TV. Sometimes they didn't. And we're not over here saying that all those important convos shouldn't have happened, but we are over here realizing that maybe watching people date realistically is actually very boring to watch. 

Anyway, there were two interesting parts of Men Tell All (aside from them making us even sadder that Tayshia dumped Riley, but he's gonna make a great future Bachelor Nation member).

First, the whole group had to argue about whether Bennett sucks or not. Some people thought he was perfectly respectable and others had witnessed him being condescending. He managed to talk about Harvard a couple times and refused to admit to being condescending, all while wearing a festive purple scarf. 

Second, Yosef was brought back to remind us all of how Clare threw him off the show for throwing a fit about other men having to take their clothes off. We all got a reminder of the terrible things Yosef said to Clare back in the day, 84 years ago, and how he kept interrupting her and refusing to let her speak. 

He was asked if he regrets anything he said, and you'll be surprised/not surprised at all to learn that he does not. 

"Everything I said was factually accurate," he claimed.

He even said he hopes that if his daughter ever behaves like Clare, he would love for someone to call her out. Chris even tried to give Yosef the opportunity to apologize, and he simply chose not to. 

Chris seemed disappointed enough that hopefully we never see Yosef again.

Keep up with all the men who have come and gone below! 

Ben

Ben Smith, 29, is from Indianapolis, Indiana. He's an army ranger.

Brendan

He is 30 and from Milford, Massachusetts. He's a roofer, loves a turtleneck, and quickly connected with Tayshia.

Ivan

Ivan Hall, 28, is from Dallas, Texas. He's an aeronautical engineer who's quiet, soft spoken and known as "Sweet Ivan." 

Zac C.

Zac Clark is 36 and from Haddonfield, Pennsylvania. He's an addiction specialist with a heart of gold and a very heartfelt story to tell. 

ABC
ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Noah

Noah Erb, 25, is a nurse from Tulsa, OK. He joined the show along with Tayshia in week four, and just barely missed the final four.

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Bennett

Bennett Jordan is 37 and from Atlanta. He's a wealth management consultant which is exactly what he looks like his job would be, so good for Bennett! He was eliminated during a two-on-one with Noah, but then he brought himself back with declarations of love. Tayshia let him attend the next rose ceremony, but he did not get a rose.

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Riley

Riley Christian, 30, is from Long Island City, New York. He's an attorney who takes a while to show off his smile. Tayshia pulled Riley aside to explain that she didn't want to hurt him any more than she had to, but she still hurt us.

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes, 29, is from Burlington, Ontario, Canada. He's a wildlife manager and owns a falcon. Tayshia didn't even let him get to dinner on his final date before sending him home. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Demar

Demar Jackson, 26, is from San Diego, California and he's a spin cycling instructor. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Ed

Ed Waisbrot is 36 and from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He's a healthcare salesman, and Chris says we shouldn't judge a book by its cover. 

ABC
ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Spencer

Spencer Robertson, 30, is a water treatment engineer from La Jolla, CA. He joined the show for Tayshia in week four and got her first impression rose, but did not survive to the end. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Eazy

Eazy, whose real name is Uzoma Nwachukwu, 29, is from Dallas, Texas. He's a sport marketing agent.

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Chasen

He's a 31-year-old IT account executive and from Walnut Creek, California, and Chris Harrison said he's ready to "fight" for the love of his life. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Joe

Joe Park is 36 and from North Woodmere, New York. He's an anesthesiologist who is very sweet and is loved by everybody, but found himself up against some huge obstacles. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Jordan C.

Jordan Chapman, 26, is from Southington, Connecticut. He's a software account executive who apparently seems way older than 26. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Kenny

Kenny Braasch, 39, is from Oaklawn, Illinois. He's a boy band manager (!!!) who apparently likes to take his clothes off a lot and has no tan lines. 

ABC
ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Montel

Montell Hill is a 30-year-old gym owner from Boston. He joined the show for Tayshia in week four.

ABC
ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Peter

Peter Giannikopoulos, 32, is a real estate agent from Massachusetts. He joined the show when Tayshia took over as Bachelorette. 

ELIMINATED BY TAYSHIA: Jay

Jay Smith is 39 and from Langhorne, Pennsylvania. He's a fitness director. 

QUIT: Jason

Jason Foster is a 31-year-old from Rutland, Vermont. He's a former football player who is a "big lovable teddy bear" with a laugh like Seth Rogen

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Zach J.

Zach is 37 and from St. George, UT. He owns a cleaning service. He was eliminated when things went very wrong on a date with Clare. He grabbed her neck and made her feel uncomfortable, so Chris Harrison stepped in and sent him home on behalf of Clare. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Blake Monar

Blake Monar, 31, is from Rockport, Indiana. He's a male grooming specialist and he has incredible hair. Clare sent him home in week two. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Garin

Garin Flowers, 34, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He's a professor of journalism at USC who's not afraid to bare his soul "and everything else." 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Tyler S.

This 36-year-old is from Dallas, Texas. He's a super country music manager whose brother is singer Granger Smith. Clare sent him home in week two.

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Yosef

Yosef Aborady is 29 and from Mobile, Alabama. He's a medical device salesman who has a daughter and who isn't afraid of controversy, as he proved when he threw a fit at Clare after the strip dodgeball date. He left in a huff and we do not miss him. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Brandon

Brandon Goss, 28, is from Cleveland, Ohio. Clare sent him home in week two when he couldn't come up with a reason to like her other than the fact that she's "obviously so beautiful." 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: AJ

AJ, 28, is from Irvine, California. He was out in week one. 

ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Chris

Chris Conran, 27, is from St. Louis, Missouri. He's a landscape design salesman and he's a great chef. 

ABC
ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Jeremy

Jeremy Higgins is 40 and from Virginia Beach, Virginia. He's a banker with "great perspective." Clare sent him home in week one.

ABC
ELIMINATED BY CLARE: Jordan M.

Jordan Manier is a 30-year-old from Deerborn, Michigan. He's a cyber security engineer who is six foot eight! He describes himself as a tall nerd. Clare sent him home week one.

photos
The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

