Dakota Johnson's Bold Ring on That Finger Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumors

Dakota Johnson's new ring might be making a major statement about her relationship status.
Page Six obtained photos of the actress out and about in West Hollywood last week, but it's not your average paparazzi sighting. In fact, Dakota did little to hide the massive emerald accessory on her left ring finger as she went about her day.
Sure, it's not a diamond, but an emerald certainly seems like a possible choice for the effortlessly chic fashionista. (And have you seen Dakota's green kitchen cabinetry? We're sensing a theme here...)
Dakota and longtime love Chris Martin have yet to weigh in on the engagement speculation, which is par for the course for this especially private couple. Back in March, the Fifty Shades of Grey star and Coldplay frontman enjoyed a rare date night in Los Angeles. They've since been spotted in Malibu and the Hamptons.
One person embedded in Dakota and Chris' inner circle that would be overjoyed if the rocker proposed? His famous ex, Gwyneth Paltrow.
"I love her," Gwyneth said of Dakota in the February issue of Harper's Bazaar. "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that."
Dakota, 31, and Chris, 43, were first romantically linked in late 2017—nearly four years after he and Gwyneth announced their "conscious uncoupling."
As for the potential next Mrs. Chris Martin, she's keeping any and all details close to her heart.
"I'm not going to talk about it," she told Tatler when asked about her relationship in 2018. "But I am very happy."
E! News has reached out to reps for both Dakota and Chris.