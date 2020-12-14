The Perfect Holiday Gifts From Latinx-Owned Businesses

SIARob KardashianTaylor SwiftChris Pratt's BabyGift GuideShop E!VideosPhotos

Shop gifts from Farm Rio, Beautyblender and more.

E-Comm: Holiday Gift Guide, Latinx-Owned BusinessE! Illustration

Are you looking to shop more Latinx-owned businesses this holiday season and beyond?

Then support some of our favorites like Farm RioBeautyblender and more below. You may be surprised to learn that some of your most-loved brands already, from clothing to make-up, are in fact Latinx-owned. But there are new brands to discover here as well. So find the perfect gift ahead!

 

Navy Colorful Tucans Mini Dress

Brazilian brand Farm Rio sells clothing in the most vibrant colors and prints, like this mini dress. Plus, a tree is donated for every order.

$165
Farm Rio

Melt Cosmetics Digital Dust Duo Blush

How beautiful is this warm bronze and honey gold blush? Melt Cosmetics was co-founded by Dana Bomar and Lora Arellano, who is Mexican-American.

$39
Sephora

Carolina Herrera Oversized Floral Jacquard Blazer

If you're looking to splurge, Carolina Herrera is the way to go. The Venezuelan designer creates stunners like this fuchsia and orange blazer.

$2,690
Farfetch

Washable Charmeuse Cami Sleep Set

We're obsessed with the sage hue of this 100% silk sleep set. It has a sexy plunge back with a cross-strap design. Cuyana was cofounded by Karla Gallardo who is from Ecuador and Shilpa Shah. 

$145
Cuyana

Tata's Daily Essentials

This six-step skincare regimen promises to be age defying. The brand's products may be handmade in Vermont, but founder Tata Harper is originally from Colombia.

$75
Tata Harper

Camila Coelho Antonia Mini Dress

This tropical mini dress is one word: hot. Blogger Camila Coelho, who is behind the design, is Brazilian. 

$188
$160
Revolve

James Shearling Slipper

We love the leopard print of these haircalf slippers with a shearling lining. The brand is cofounded by Cristina Palomo Nelson from El Salvador and Megan Papay.

$150
Freda Salvador

Original Beautyblender Makeup Sponge

Did you know that your beloved Beautyblender sponges are Latinx-owned? Their founder, Rea Ann Silva, is Southern California born and raised, while her mother is Mexican, Spanish and Native American.

$20
Sephora

Rendezvous Makeup Collection

We love the easy-to-wear shades in this gift set, including eyeshadows, a Rose Glow Cheek Duo, lip glosses and a beauty bag. Sigma was actually founded by a Brazilian couple, Dr. Simone Xavier, a molecular bacteriologist, and Rene Xavier Filho, a civil engineer.

 

$88
Sigma

Up next, this hair waver is on everyone's Christmas wish list.

