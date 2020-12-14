Chris Harrison Says Tayshia Adams' Bachelorette Ending Is "Tumultuous"

Watch : Chris Harrison Teases "Tumultuous" Ending for Tayshia

It's the beginning of the end for Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette.

There are just four episodes left in her season, and thanks to a packed schedule of two episodes per week, we're just about a week away from finding out who Tayshia picks and whether or not she's happily engaged. Based on what Chris Harrison told E! News when we chatted with him last week, it sounds like it's going to be an action-packed four nights for Bachelor Nation, complete with hometown dates, fantasy suites, a potential proposal and the men telling all.

Chris described the ending as "tumultuous."

"There are some breakdowns coming up," he teased. "There's no question these men are falling in love, there's no question that Tayshia is falling in love. The question is, are these guys prepared to actually propose? That's what Tayshia wants to know. Are they prepared to go all the way? That is the big question and you see that she may not get the answer she's looking for."