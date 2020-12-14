Kenya Moore Clarifies Where She Stands With Marc Daly One Year After Announcing Divorce

Kenya Moore is answering the important questions for curious minds.
During the Dec. 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her current status with her estranged husband Marc Daly after they were spotted together at their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly's second birthday party.
"I have not filed for divorce yet," the star confessed. "He did file and withdrew it less than 24 hours later, so we've kind of got past that. And right now, Marc is really fighting for his marriage. He wants to go to counseling. He's made appointments…A lot of things that I never thought I'd see the day."
As fans can recall, the 49-year-old mom announced she was separating from Marc back in September 2019 after two years of marriage.
"It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly," Kenya confirmed in a statement to E! News at the time. "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward."
Marc also released a statement at the time, which read, "I have come to the difficult decision to separate from Kenya at this time. Our daughter has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible."
He continued, "I cherish our family's good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits. Please respect our privacy during this challenging period."
With this new development, and Kenya choosing not to take off her wedding ring, it sounds like the end isn't so near for this couple after all.
