Taylor SwiftShia LaBeoufChris Pratt's BabyShop E!VideosPhotos

Christmas Gifts Under $50 That They’ll Really Love

Give them a present to remember–without the hefty price tag.

By Kate-Marie Thorpe Dec 11, 2020 11:15 PMTags
ChristmasShoppingShop Affordable Finds
Edit: Christmas Gifts Under $50 That They’ll Really LoveKaleb Tapp/Unsplash

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from some of your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

Showing your nearest and dearest you love them shouldn't mean breaking the bank. As the old adage goes, it's the thought that counts, right?

From luscious beauty goodies to sweet scents and dazzling homewares and accessories, there's something to suit every budget on this wish list. Keep on reading for our top budget picks!

read
Holiday Gifts for the Super Busy 2020

Trilogy Rosehip Ret Set

The sweetest little set of natural beauty, featuring a limited edition rosy red lipgloss. You'll have change to spare for more stocking stuffers!

$14.95
Trilogy

Glasshouse Candles Night Before Christmas 60g Candle

Create a festive atmosphere all the way through the season with this sparkling sugar plum scent. Adorable and oh-so-mini, it's the perfect size for the holiday period. 

$21.95
Glasshouse

Trending Stories

1

Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty Split After 4 Years Together

2

Sia Says Shia LaBeouf "Conned" Her into an "Adulterous Relationship"

3

Chris Pratt Shares Photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger With Baby Lyla

Mecca Cosmetica The Daily Defenders

Gift consciously and give them a pressie that will really save face. This powerhouse SPF duo will save them from daily rays, a must for the Australian sun. 

$30
Mecca

Morphe Brush Lust Brush Kit

Brush up on your gifting skills and leave something under the tree to truly excite. A limited edition case of beauty brushes in a stunning gold finish.

$42
Morphe

Alkira Skincare 'Glow Bundle' Antioxidant Night Cream and Vitamin C+ Facial Oil

A smooth, glowing complexion is permanently on everyone's wishlist, so make their dreams come true! This powerful yet gentle duo is made from the finest natural Australian ingredients, and onsale too. 

$43.90
$23.95
Alkira Skincare

Jocelyn Proust Fairy Wren Mug

A clean house, magazines on the couch and a warm cup of tea...give them the perfect pleasantry to relax and unwind. This uniquely designed mug features a native Australian bird, and is available in various designs. 

$15
Spotlight

Batiste Wildflower Gift Set

Luxe for less doesn't get much better than this! The cult classic Batiste dry shampoo in a delightfully delicate scent, plus a bonus hairbrush. 

$10.50
Big W

Revlon Frosted Candy Gift Pack

Champagne looks on a white wine budget! Create a winter wonderland of beauty with frosted candy tones. 

$34.95
Myer

Michael Hill Stud Earrings with Freshwater Pearls in Sterling Silver

Classy. Classic. Chic. Also...cheap. These pearl earrings look a million dollars, yet you'll still have change from a 50. 

$49
Michael Hill

LUSH Dreaming of Christmas Set

We're dreaming of a bubbly Christmas, so up someone's bath game with this collection of showertime treats. The Foil finish paper is also 100% recycled and recyclable.

$32
LUSH

Grown Alchemist Lip & Hand Kit

Prepare them for some serious pampering on the go with a lip and hand kit. Packed with natural ingredients, it also comes pre-wrapped in a premium gift box for last-minute gifting. 

 

$23
Grown Alchemist

De Bortoli 17 Trees Pinot Grigio

For those partial to a festive tipple, this Pino Grigio will really hit the spot. What more, for every six bottles purchased, De Bortolio plants a tree!

$19.95
De Bortoli

Britney Spears Prerogative EDP

"She's so lucky, she's a star...", or so she'll think once unwrapping this. With notes of pink pepper, goji berries and apricot nectar, it's a harmonious scent with a seductive edge. 

$49
Priceline

Sussan Diamond Weave Pouch

Ditch the heavy handbag and take a load off with this adorable Summer pouch. Ideal for carrying sunscreen, lipgloss and a few spare coins for beachside soft-serves. 

$29.95
Sussan

Still need more giftspiration? Check out our Shop with E! section for more great ideas! 

Trending Stories

1

Chris Pratt Shares Photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger With Baby Lyla

2

Shawn Mendes Apologizes to Sam Smith for Calling Them Wrong Pronoun

3

Vote For The 2020 Scandalous Moments You Can’t Stop Thinking About

4

Robin Thicke Pays Tribute to Late Father Two Days After Son's Birth

5

Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq Reveals the Sex of Her Baby No. 3