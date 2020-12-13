The Perfect Lyric From Taylor Swift's evermore For Your Every Instagram Caption Need

Watch : Taylor Swift's "Evermore" Album Decoded: All Hidden Easter Eggs

We're doing good, we're on some new shit.

That is the mantra for every Taylor Swift fan this weekend after the superstar surprise-dropped her ninth studio album evermore on Friday, Dec. 11. And, just like its "sister record" folklore, which was released in July, Swift's latest is, as the kids would say, a vibe.

"To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music," the artist explained on Instagram. "We chose to wander deeper in."

And we, of course, chose to follow. Just the albums that came before it, evermore is filled with lines that can immediately send chills down your spine faster than sipping iced coffee in December. Like we've said before: such is the power of Swift.

And her lyrics also serve as perfect Instagram captions for many occasions, because sometimes, for us mere mortals, words are hard.