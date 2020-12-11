Meet Marjorie Finlay: Taylor Swift's Grandma Receives Touching Tribute on evermore

Watch : Taylor Swift Announces New Surprise Album "Evermore"

Taylor Swift is giving fans a deeper look into her family history.

The "cardigan" singer dropped her ninth album, evermore, at midnight on Friday, Dec. 11 and fans have been decoding and digging into all of the hidden gems from the surprise project.

While some Easter eggs were a bit more difficult to catch on to, the Grammy winner made the introduction of her late grandmother a simple one. The 30-year-old wrote a touching tribute to her late grandmother Marjorie Finlay—her mom Andrea Swift's mom and opera singer—on track 13 aptly titled "marjorie."

"I should've asked you questions, I should've asked you how to be/Asked you to write it down for me/Should've kept every grocery store receipt/'Cause every scrap of you would be taken from me," Taylor sings. "Watched as you signed your name: Marjorie/All your closets of backlogged dreams/And how you left them all to me."

As fans may recall, Taylor dedicated the 13th track titled "epiphany" on her surprise album folkmore, which dropped back in July, to her late grandfather.