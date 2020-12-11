The Bachelor Reveals Matt James' Contestants, Including a Queen, a Socialite and 2 Attorneys

The women have arrived.

We're barely at the end of Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette and yet we're also just weeks away from Matt James' season of The Bachelor. Just today, Chris Harrison announced the names, ages, and occupations of the 32 women competing for Matt's heart—on night one, at least. Eight of them won't make it past the first cocktail party, which sucks for them because Matt is, as Chris describes him, a catch.

We caught up with Chris virtually ahead of his announcement to get his take on the group of ladies, and he seemed pretty thrilled.

"I love this group of women as much as I love this group of men from Clare and Tayshia's season," he says. "It's a great group. You really have it all. There are some unbelievably strong women."

Chris is particularly excited for fans to meet Magi, a 32 year-old pharmacist from Ethiopia who "is truly the American dream."

He also gives a shoutout to Bri, Katie, Sarah, and of course Victoria, whose only listed occupation is "Queen."