FX Is Giving Us an Alien TV Series and We’re Already Scared

Watch : Sigourney Weaver - 2020 Oscars E! Glambot

Just as we were beginning to get over all that happened in 2020, FX has given us another reason to consider living outside planet Earth: extraterrestrials.

On Thursday, Dec. 10 during the Walt Disney Company's Investor Day 2020 presentation, the network confirmed it is working on a TV series inspired by the Alien movie franchise. With Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley set to executive-produce, the project has been introduced as "a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future"—and the first to take place on Earth. Specifically, it's been pitched as a hybrid of 1979's Alien and 1986's Aliens.

In addition, director Ridley Scott (Alien, Prometheus, Alien: Covenant) is also in talks to executive-produce, according to Entertainment Weekly. Starring Sigourney Weaver as Ripley, the only survivor of an alien attack out in the middle of space, the 1979 film remains a classic in the sci-fi genre that definitely gives us a lot of horror. At the time, Weaver was a relatively unknown 28-year-old actress. She reflected on the role ahead of its 40th anniversary back in 2019.