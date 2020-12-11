Clare Crawley Clarifies Her Relationship Status With Dale Moss After Calling Him Her "Husband"

Watch : Clare Crawley on Dale Moss Taking Her Breath Away

Did Clare Crawley and Dale Moss tie the knot? That's what fans were wondering after the former Bachelorette referred to her main man as her "husband."

In a video posted to Instagram Stories on Dec. 10, Clare said, "Nothing makes me happier than grocery shopping with my husband." But don't send a wedding gift just yet. Clare quickly clarified the two haven't tied the knot. "Slip of the tongue!" she wrote on the social network. "We aren't married!"

Even though Clare and Dale haven't said "I do," it likely wouldn't have surprised their fans if they had. Viewers watched their whirlwind romance unfold on season 16 of The Bachelorette. The hairstylist left the show after she broke up with her other suitors and accepted a proposal from the former football player, leading Tayshia Adams to take over the rose distribution duties.

"How he makes me feel is literally, like, sunbeams out of my heart, like, into the world," Clare told Chris Harrison during a sit-down interview. "And I know that sounds so stupid, but I just feel it to my core. And whether it took one day or 10 days or two weeks or two years, this man makes me happy."