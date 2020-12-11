Watch Taylor Swift's Music Video for New Song "willow"

Watch : Taylor Swift Dropping Engaged Hint in Latest Song?

Taylor Swift has a new music video, and it's just a small part of the best early Christmas present Swifties could ask for.

Less than five months after the surprise release of her eighth studio album folklore, the "August" singer dropped yet another musical bombshell with folklore's companion album evermore. The first single off evermore, "willow," arrived with its very own music video, directed by Taylor herself.

The epic video features a love story as Taylor dives into a river after seeing a magical reflection, participates in a sort of bonfire-type ritual and eventually ends up hand-in-hand with her guy.

Prior to the video's release, the music superstar answered fan questions on her YouTube page. "I wanted evermore to represent fall & winter while folklore represents spring & summer," she posted to one fan. "I've always wanted to do a 2part anthology that's a collective body of work & it just kind of happened naturally."

She teased a few hidden moments in the video as well. "Easter eggs: You've seen my co-star in this video somewhere before," she wrote. "One scene represents how I feel about fame. There's a scene to represent each season throughout the journey of the video."

Taylor also revealed that the video contains references to other tunes on the new album. "Specific songs in folklore actually helped inspire the worlds you'll see in this video," the musician teased. "There's a scene in the video that represents the song 'seven,' one that represents 'mirrorball,' one for 'exile,' and one for 'mad woman.'"

Prior to the music video release, the artist dropped an Instagram photo of herself wearing what many fans speculated could be a wedding dress. In the caption, she shared details of the music video.

"Tonight the story continues, as the music video for 'willow' drops at midnight eastern. I'm forever grateful to the following creatives who have helped and guided me to be able to direct my own videos: Cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, 1st AD Joe ‘Oz' Osbourne, Co-1st AD Ev Salomon, Exec Producer Rebecca Skinner, editor Chancler Haynes, set designers Ethan Tobman and Regina Fernandez and visual effects geniuses Grant Miller and David Lebensfeld," she shared. "Thank you to our medical inspector who made sure every precaution was taken for our safety. I'll see you guys in the YouTube premiere page chat before midnight to answer some questions."