Remembering the Troubling YouTube Star Tragedies of 2020

Nicole Thea

The 24-year-old dancer and accessories designer, who had been updating tens of thousands of YouTube subscribers on her pregnancy, died suddenly on July 11 at her home in Yorkshire, England, her family announcing the news the next day on Instagram. She was eight months pregnant and the son she and partner Global Boga had planned to name Reign also died.

They didn't share any more details at the time, but an uncle told the Daily Mail that his niece seemed to have had a massive heart attack. "She had it in her house and she was telling her partner that she had pains in her chest and her back," Charles Murray said. "Nicole was saying that she was struggling to breathe. She was struggling with her chest—she had a pain in her chest. It is so surreal as she was so young. It is such a shock. It has really, really shaken us all up...She is a dancer and we don't think she had any underlying health problems. It is terrible—but we won't know for sure until we have the post-mortem."

In November Boga returned to Thea's YouTube channel with a video he filmed from inside his car, saying he wouldn't be commenting specifically on the events of that day, but shaking his head and saying multiple times that "the world is so f--ked up."

The Ghana Boyz artist said he just couldn't believe it "and the reason why I can't believe it is because, we did so many checks that, we went to the hospital so many times, she had so many appointments. I was there every single time...and not once—not one, not one—did we hear that there was something we needed to worry about or come get a checkup or something. There's so much in my head going on that doesn't make sense, because Nicole could have lived. My wife [by multiple accounts they weren't actually married] could have lived, my son could have lived, as well. They really could have lived, they both could have lived."

He expressed disbelief that it had taken three months to get the official word that Nicole had died of a heart attack, and reiterated how angry he was that they were never given any indication that something might be wrong with her.