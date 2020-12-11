Kelly ClarksonGigi HadidVanderpump RulesElf on the ShelfShop E!VideosPhotos

Amy Adams to Star in Enchanted Sequel on Disney+, Plus More Major Updates

The highly-anticipated sequel to Amy Adams' Enchanted is announced, along with dozens of other titles including Hocus Pocus 2.

By Cydney Contreras Dec 11, 2020 1:56 AMTags
MoviesAmy AdamsDisneyShowsCelebrities
Watch: Amy Adams Is Very Excited About the "Enchanted" Sequel

It's the happily ever after we've all been waiting for!

Amy Adams is officially returning to the role of Princess Giselle in the sequel to Enchanted, ominously titled Disenchanted. The project will go straight to the Disney+ streaming platform.

Disney Studios President of Production Sean Bailey broke the news during the Disney Investor Day conference on Dec. 9, but offered few details about the highly-anticipated follow-up. 

Fans still remaining cautious, however, seeing as the sequel was confirmed to be in the works back in 2011, then in 2016 and again in March. But this latest bit of information is reassuring for Disney fanatics, who have been waiting for the second installment for nearly a decade.

Adam Shankman is set to direct the film, as well as the sequel to Hocus Pocus. His participation in both projects makes for a murky timeline, but there is plenty of other content coming to Disney+ to fill people's time.

photos
Oh Look, 25 Glorious Secrets About Hocus Pocus Revealed

To see what other shows and movies there are to look forward to, check out our list below!

Paramount Pictures

Movies:

Three Men and a Baby starring Zac Efron (2022)

Cheaper by the Dozen starring Gabrielle Union (2022)

Lightyear voiced by Chris Evans (June 17, 2022)

Indiana Jones starring Harrison Ford

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild starring Simon Pegg

Night at the Museum (2021)

Sequels:

Hocus Pocus 2 

Dis-Enchanted starring Amy Adams

Sister Act 3 starring Whoopi Goldberg

Trending Stories

1

The Kardashians Are Headed to Hulu With Multi-Year Deal in 2021

2

Kim K. Details ''Hardest Call'' With Brandon Bernard Before Execution

3

Disney Just Announced So Much Star Wars TV News

Barry Wetcher/Disney Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock

 Disney+ Shows:

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers starring Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez

Turner & Hooch starring Josh Peck

Big Shot starring Yvette Nicole BrownJohn Stamos and Jessalyn Gilsig

The Mysterious Benedict Society starring Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal

Swiss Family Robinson

Animated Series and Movies:

Baymax! (2022)

Zootopia+  (2022)

Tiana (2022)

Moana (2023)

Encanto featuring music by Lin Manuel Miranda

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 5, 2021)

Iwaju

And for all the updates on the Marvel Universe, check out our story here!

Trending Stories

1

The Kardashians Are Headed to Hulu With Multi-Year Deal in 2021

2

Kim K. Details ''Hardest Call'' With Brandon Bernard Before Execution

3

Disney Just Announced So Much Star Wars TV News

4

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

5
Exclusive

How Willow Smith Feels About Olivia Jade's Red Table Talk