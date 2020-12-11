Harry Melling Is So Much More Than Dudley Dursley From the Harry Potter Films

Watch : "Harry Potter" & Daniel Radcliffe 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Dudley Dursley no more.

We had this very thought while sitting down for an exclusive chat with Harry Potter alum Harry Melling to discuss his role in the Netflix hit, The Queen's Gambit. If you're like us, then you were raised on the Harry Potter books and films. Thus, the chance to speak to the actor who portrayed Harry Potter's brutish cousin was a dream come true.

However, throughout our conversation with Harry, we realized he's so much more than the role from his childhood. The Harry we met was humble, handsome, intelligent and passionate about his craft.

In fact, while discussing how The Queen's Gambit shattered viewership records—62 million households tuned into the show in 28 days—Harry called the show's success "flattering" and "a bit overwhelming."

As Harry continued, he noted that he didn't necessarily expect this reaction to the show, but always believed in it.

"I believe in the director, the character, the writing, the other actors involved," Harry told us. "I try not to think too much about the aftermath of it when it's released, how well it's gonna do. Because, ultimately, that is completely out of my control."