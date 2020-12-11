Jennifer Lopez Thanks Alex Rodriguez, Their ''Four Beautiful Kids'' During Billboard Women in Music Event

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Finally Spills Her J.Lo Glow Skincare Secrets

When it comes to the word "icon," Jennifer Lopez is the real deal.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the triple threat was recognized with the Icon Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music Event. While the star-studded event didn't unfold all in the same room as it has in years past, it was every bit as special for this year's honorees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Joining musical titans like Aretha Franklin, Shania Twain, Mary J. Blige, Cyndi Lauper and last year's honoree Alanis Morissette, Lopez was formally welcomed into the impressive group of Icon Award winners.

"Thank you so much for this Women in Music Icon Award. Wow," J.Lo shared during her acceptance speech. "Music has always been my passion. When I was little, music took the mundane and elevated into a celebration. It's been my obsession ever since. Along with dance, it was my first love. Being able to make music and continue to make music all these years has been one of my biggest blessings."

She continued, "My mom used to put me on the kitchen table and would show me how to do the booty shake, or we'd sing the oldies, whatever was at the top of the Billboard charts at the time. Those are my first performances. It's what inspired me to do what I've had the privileged to do for all of you all these years."