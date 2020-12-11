Craig Conover's Sewing Down South Line Brings Southern Charm to Your Home

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Daily Pop agreed to create this content and we selected these products from our partners because they're offered at prices we think you'll like. If you buy something through our links, Shop With E! makes a commission on your purchase.
Southern Charmer Craig Conover is a busy man. When not filming a juicy new season of TV for Bravo, the reality star has been hard at work building his Sewing Down South empire. And if you thought Sewing Down South was just pillows, think again. The line, which supports local artists, also includes face masks and hats.
But you don't have to just take our word for it, check out the gorgeous goods below and add some coastal chic to your home!
BravoCon Exclusive Holiday Snowflakes Pillow
Didn't get to attend BravoCon? We got you. The exclusive BravoCon holiday pillow cover is here and ready to ship. Whether you're expecting a holiday snowfall or not, Sewing Down South's 19"x 19" snowflake pillow cover will get you in the spirit. Made in the USA and created from hand-painted art.
Abstract Polka Dot Mask (3-Pack)
Stay sew safe, but look sew stylish y'all! For every 3-pack of masks ordered, Sewing Down South will donate a mask to local facilities in need.
Mini & Me Llama Masks (4-Pack)
If you gotta mask, you might as well match. For every pack of masks ordered, Sewing Down South will donate a mask to local facilities in need.
Coral Medallion Pillow
Sewing Down South's Coral Medallion Pillow is inspired by water life from the sea, and creates an impact in a 22 x 22 size. Made with a substantial twill-like woven fabric, it features a complimentary coral welt and is finished with a teal blue zipper only found on this collection. Bring coastal chic into your home in a bright color!
Coral Medallion Lumbar Pillow
The gorgeous Coral Medallion design is also available in the 15 x 19 size.
Navy Grid Lumbar Pillow
Sewing Down South's Navy Grid Lumbar Pillow provides a modern take on a geometric pattern, and creates an impact in rich blues and navy. Made with a substantial twill-like woven fabric, it features a contrasting navy welt and is finished with a teal blue zipper only found on this collection. Style it almost anywhere!
Arrows Pillow
Sewing Down South's Arrows Pillow has a global edge, but still presents a tailored look and creates a statement in a 22 x 22 size. Made with a substantial twill-like woven fabric, it features a matching light blue welt and is finished with a teal blue zipper only found on this collection. A popular mud cloth inspired print, this hand-painted print will be a conversation starter in your home!
Holiday Holly Pillow
Have a holly jolly christmas (they say it's the best time of year) with Sewing Down South's Holiday Holly Pillow! Made with a substantial twill-like woven fabric, SDS added a red welt to make it extra jolly. Sewing Down South created a limited number of each design, so naughty or nice, these won't be made twice.
Holiday Snowman Pillow
'Tis the season jolly and bright. And Sewing Down South's new Holiday Snowman Pillow will bring a smile to kid's (or kid-at-heart's) face! Made with a substantial twill-like woven fabric, it features a deep hunter green welt to highlight the colors of the season.
Holiday Sled Pillow
'Tis also he season to be nostalgic, and Sewing Down South's new Holiday Sled Pillow will help take care of that. Made with a substantial twill-like woven fabric, it features a deep hunter green welt to highlight the colors of the season.
Not Today B*tch I'm Stitching Hat
There's no time for the drama of reality when you're stitching. This cheeky cap lets them know you're busy.
Grey Leather Patch Trucker
Represent in Sewing Down South's updated vintage logo! Elevated with an English tan leather patch and attached in a coordinated stitch.
Camo Leather Patch Trucker
Sewing Down South's take on the trucker/snapback classic also comes in camo.
Silver Leather Patch Beanie
Winter is coming and everyone needs a beanie. This hat's cable-knit design that gives you a perfectly fitted look. And who doesn't love a strong pom-pom for some flair?!
Black Leather Patch Beanie
This cute hat is also available in black. It will become your go-to beanie for colder weather.
