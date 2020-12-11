Brie and Nikki Bella Celebrate Their Joint Baby Shower on Total Bellas

The coronavirus pandemic spoiled major rites of passage for the pregnant Bella Twins, but they didn't want their baby shower to be one of those—which brings us to tonight's all-new episode of Total Bellas.
Determined to have a celebration that was equal parts safe and sentimental, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella wound up planning a small, socially-distanced gathering with their closest family members and friends. However, determining who these family members and friends would be, wasn't exactly easy.
As E! previously teased, Brie and Nikki's mom, Kathy Colace, wanted to keep the event a family affair. But neither of her daughters were on the same page, especially Nikki.
"It just makes it difficult, especially with the family," the mom to Matteo explained in a confessional. "I can't have my dad and my mom there and I haven't talked to my brother in three months. We had a falling out. So Lauren and I don't communicate pretty much if my brother and I aren't communicating...we all just don't know where we stand with each other."
In case you need a Total Bellas refresher, Brie and Nikki reconnected with their estranged father last season. Their mother, however, still has her own issues with him. As for the twins' brother JJ Garcia, Nikki recently revealed she wasn't talking to him or his wife Lauren since they had a sibling spat over politics.
All of the potential drama left Nikki wondering if she even wanted a baby shower, but thankfully, Kathy came around and left the planning to her daughters.
"Brie and I can take over the guest list. It's just, that's all I wanted," Nikki expressed. "I'm not here to hurt anyone's feelings, but at the end of the day, it's Brie and I's shower."
In a surprising turn of events, the former WWE stars opted to invite a couple of family members after all—including Lauren.
When it came time for the actual shower, Nikki was worried the occasion would be "awkward," but none of that mattered when she and Brie arrived to see all of the carefully curated details Kathy arranged.
Dubbed the "Bella Baby Bash," the mini-gathering had non-alcoholic cocktails, gorgeous centerpieces, intricate place settings, and most importantly, a big TV so guests could virtually attend. Brie and Nikki video-conferenced a number of family and friends, making sure to show off their growing bumps. Even Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart caught up with the pregnant pair!
Another virtual guest was none other than JJ.
Nikki was nervous at first, worried people—most of whom were unaware they were even fighting—would be able to "pick up" on her reaction. However, JJ only briefly chatted with his sisters, and the conversation turned out to be a good one.
"It was just really nice to see my brother pop in virtually," Nikki shared afterward. "It meant so much to me; more than he knows and honestly even more than Brie and my mom know. It just reminded me of the good old days and a place that I'd love to get back to."
Making the baby shower even better was an appearance from Nikki's fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev. And he didn't come empty-handed, either! Instead, the Dancing With the Stars pro brought flowers on behalf of Brie's husband Daniel Bryan, who was traveling for work, and for Nikki, her dream gift: a Gucci diaper bag.
The couple brought the episode to a close with some much needed one-on-one time, so hopefully, Nikki won't have to resort to skinny dipping to get Artem's attention anymore.
Find out what else you missed on the latest Total Bellas by watching the above recap clip!