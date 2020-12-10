Here's the Actor From The Office Who Is Set to Make $1 Million From Cameo Appearances in 2020

Watch : John Krasinski & "Office" Cast Recreate Dance for Virtual Wedding

A surprising cast member from The Office is the most popular personality on Cameo, and he wasn't even the world's best boss.

Brian Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin on the beloved NBC sitcom, is set to make more money on the personalized-video app than anyone else in 2020, according to Cameo CEO Steven Galanis. The mogul made this revelation during his appearance on the New York Times Sway podcast on Monday, Dec. 7.

"He'll do over $1 million this year in bookings," Galanis told host Kara Swisher.

When Swisher asked what it is about Baumgartner that appeals to users, Galanis explained that the 48-year-old actor puts a lot of thought into his content.

"It's his persona," Galanis said. "He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos. And I do think the quality of the cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job. He's reliable. He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny."