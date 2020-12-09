Hilary Duff Admits She's Missing Her Pre-Pregnancy Body, But Is Grateful "This One Is Working Hard"

Watch : Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is having a mom-ent!

The Younger actress took to Instagram Stories to share a series of relatable posts about her third pregnancy on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The proud mom, who is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma and shares her eight-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, opened up about her body transformation.

"Would be lying if I told you I didn't miss this body," the former Disney Channel star admitted, alongside an image that showed her pre-pregnancy body.

In the snapshot, Hilary rocked a fitted tank top, cut-off shorts and a flannel shirt that wrapped around her waist. She continued to reminisce over her figure by sharing another candid portrait, in which she wore a bright red bathing suit.

"Particularly this one," she wrote about missing her past physique.

Despite looking back at past photos of herself, the Lizzie McGuire alum took a moment to celebrate her growing baby bump.