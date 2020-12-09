Tayshia's in Tears in a Dramatic New Bachelorette Promo

Double the episodes, double the drama.

Next week, prepare for an extra helping of The Bachelorette, featuring both hometown dates and the men telling all. E! News has an exclusive first look at the two-night Bachelorette extravaganza and it certainly looks like we won't be bored.

It also looks like Tayshia Adams is well on her way to narrowing down her finalists, as Chris Harrison points out, "You've cleaned house."

Somehow, despite the pandemic, this show managed to gather families and Tayshia's rejected men in person, but it doesn't look like any of it is going particularly well for Tayshia. One dad seems mad at her because she didn't "answer the question" and the guys appear to be accusing her of trying to boost her own ego.

The promo ends with her in tears.

"I'm done," she says. "I don't want to do it anymore."